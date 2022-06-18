Andrew Jones Sells 281,030 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($804,989.44).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 239.80 ($2.91) on Friday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 229.40 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.88) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.70) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.40) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 300.50 ($3.65).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

