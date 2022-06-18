Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:APF opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.75) on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.34). The firm has a market cap of £308.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85.

In related news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £48,761.76 ($59,184.08).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

