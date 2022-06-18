ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.49

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as low as $22.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 168,159 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani purchased 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

