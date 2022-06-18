Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) CEO Purchases $1,112,000.00 in Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NLY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.27.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
