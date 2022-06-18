Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) CEO Purchases $1,112,000.00 in Stock

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NLY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

