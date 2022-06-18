Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Head to Head Analysis

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

41.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and CTO Realty Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 4 2 0 2.33 CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $7.29, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.51%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than CTO Realty Growth.

Risk & Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 141.90% 15.45% 2.27% CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12%

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTO Realty Growth pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and CTO Realty Growth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 4.21 $2.39 billion $1.74 3.28 CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 4.99 $27.61 million $3.20 18.16

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTO Realty Growth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats CTO Realty Growth on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.