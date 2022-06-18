ApeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $291.19 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $957.06 million and $291.19 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00017932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

