Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Linda Marsh Sells 250,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.56. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $133.23.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%.
AMEH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
