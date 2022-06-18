Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Linda Marsh Sells 250,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $9,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.56. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $212,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.