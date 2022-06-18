Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 1,568 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

