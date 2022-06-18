Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 3,635 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.41. 2,060,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,519. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

