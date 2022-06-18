Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 60,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 121.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $72.90. 17,143,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,211,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.