Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 2,348,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,969. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

