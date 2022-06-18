Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.79. 3,397,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,673. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

