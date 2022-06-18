Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 933,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,339,000 after buying an additional 80,999 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,344 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

