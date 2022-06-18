Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,957 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $33,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after buying an additional 111,331 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

