Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,470 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $518,188,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $234,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

ACN stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,720. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

