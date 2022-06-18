Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CME Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,911. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

