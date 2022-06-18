Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $4.52 on Friday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,177,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,031. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

