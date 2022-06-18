Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,299 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADBE traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $360.79. 9,455,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
