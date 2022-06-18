Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

