Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $420.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16), with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.16).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.82. The stock has a market cap of £113.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.47.
Aquis Exchange Company Profile (LON:AQX)
Featured Articles
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.