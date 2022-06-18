Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $420.00

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.16), with a volume of 1544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 523.82. The stock has a market cap of £113.33 million and a PE ratio of 27.47.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Aquis Exchange Company Profile (LON:AQX)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.