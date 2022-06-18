Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Short Interest Update

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 5,182,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,831. Archaea Energy has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3456.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Archaea Energy during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

LFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.