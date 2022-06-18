Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,330.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

