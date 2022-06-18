Ares Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $70,914.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $563,676.00 and $70,914.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 53.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.