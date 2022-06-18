Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.67

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$31.67 and last traded at C$32.64, with a volume of 127477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.16.

Several brokerages have commented on ATZ. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

