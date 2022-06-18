Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AINC opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32. Ashford has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

