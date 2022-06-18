Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,136 ($50.20) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,050 ($61.29) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($80.71) to GBX 5,940 ($72.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,950 ($60.08) to GBX 4,625 ($56.14) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,393.88 ($65.47).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 3,513 ($42.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,498 ($42.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,572 ($79.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,106.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,935.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

