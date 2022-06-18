Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

