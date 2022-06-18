Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 216 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $169.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

