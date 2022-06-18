Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 987,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Assertio stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.30 million, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Assertio had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

ASRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Peisert sold 26,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $92,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $318,539 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

