Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

