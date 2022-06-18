AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

