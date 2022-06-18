Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.74.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

