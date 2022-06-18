Autonio (NIOX) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $358,100.67 and approximately $1,029.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.03302726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

