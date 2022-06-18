AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives $2,577.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,637.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.27) to GBX 1,630 ($19.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.38) to GBX 2,725 ($33.07) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.41) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.