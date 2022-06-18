Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $1.47. Avinger shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 45,104 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 797.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

