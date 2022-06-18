AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

AZEK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 151.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 135.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 361.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,637 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

