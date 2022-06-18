B. Riley Boosts RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $23.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $16.50 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RCMT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 92,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $2,411,081.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,647.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,745. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

