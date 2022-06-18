B. Riley Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Semtech has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

