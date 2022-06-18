B. Riley Downgrades Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMTC. Cowen dropped their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.40.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. Semtech has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,921 shares of company stock worth $3,202,776. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
