B. Riley Lowers indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

INDI stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $987.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $119,597.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

