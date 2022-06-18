Balancer Trading Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00021111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $156.87 million and $13.75 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,312,279 coins and its circulating supply is 40,555,807 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

