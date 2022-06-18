Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

