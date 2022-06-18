Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.43).
BSE opened at GBX 15.34 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. Base Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
