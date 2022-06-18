Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.97

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 71954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

