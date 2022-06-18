Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE BAX opened at $63.83 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

