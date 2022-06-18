Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 5102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$40.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
