BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$9.00 to C$3.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at C$1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. BBTV has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

