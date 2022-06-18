Berenberg Bank Cuts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 470

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 470 ($5.70) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.22) to GBX 385 ($4.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 472.86 ($5.74).

PETS opened at GBX 316 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.20. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.80 ($3.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.37).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Lyssa McGowan bought 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($121,233.46). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.13), for a total value of £205,530 ($249,459.89).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

