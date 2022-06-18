Berenberg Bank Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.80.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

