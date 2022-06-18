Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNVT. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNVT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

