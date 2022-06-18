Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGVC opened at $9.93 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

